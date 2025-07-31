BakStack

AI Agents for Asset Management Part Three: The Finale
Automating performance reporting with AI Agentics
  
Phil Bak
No Country for Short Sellers
The capitulation of short sellers makes the market a riskier place to invest
  
Phil Bak
PODCAST: Adrian Jones on how a near-death experience changed everything
Discovering what really matters and helping others live more aligned lives
  
Phil Bak
29:35
Companionship Media
The future of financial media is just hanging with your buddies
  
Phil Bak
1
PODCAST: Charles Frischer on REIT Activism and Zombie REITs
How the battle to unlock value in Regional Health unfolded
  
Phil Bak
31:09
Tokenization Generation
Every generation deserves its own thing. Tokenization is theirs.
  
Phil Bak
The Road to Smarter RWA Tokenization
Tokenizing real estate doesn’t work when you forget that someone still has to fix the roof
  
Phil Bak
Bluerock’s Bait-and-List Strategy
Shareholders were promised liquidity. Now, they’re getting it - at a cost.
  
Phil Bak
PODCAST: Eric Balchunas on the Crypto ETF Bonanza
How BLK saved BTC, SEC favoritism, ETF shark-jumping, and why share class filings are the bigger story
  
Phil Bak
50:21
Something They Ain't
On being true to yourself
  
Phil Bak
3
AI Agents for Asset Management: Part Two
Detailed plans to build an AI agent that automates new fund launch management
  
Phil Bak
3
The Mystery of Intangibles
Brad Holmes, ACSI, and valuing what we can't measure
  
Phil Bak
3
