Guest post by John Armstrong

John Armstrong is a co-founder at Skyline Standard. He is a technology founder and builder who has spent his career turning complex ideas into working platforms. As the founder of Civex and a leader in emerging market infrastructure he has repeatedly stepped into hard problems where technology, markets, and governance collide. At Skyline Standard, he brings relentless execution, deep systems thinking, and the rare ability to keep teams moving forward when the path ahead has not yet been built. He is building Skyline Standard as the Trust Layer for Institutional Real Estate alongside Chris Paul and Phil Bak. This is his first guest post on BakStack.

These are the early days at Skyline Standard. We’ve bootstrapped to get here, and are just now deploying our first product. But we’ve got really big plans, and it’s going to take a really big team to get there.

They say constraints breed innovation, and I’ve found that to be very true. Well, we’ve got constraints. That’s not the hard part. Now comes the innovation.

We are very lucky to be building in 2026. We aren’t stuck with legacy systems. We can build it clean, and build it in a scalable way. So that’s what we are doing. We are using a fleet of autonomous AI agents that manage operations, write code, analyze financial data, and help build a new category of infrastructure for institutional real estate.

I’m going to tell you exactly how we are doing it:

At Skyline Standard we asked a simple question at the beginning. What if the company itself was AI native from the first day?

Instead of building an organization and then adding AI tools, we built the organization out of AI.

Skyline Standard is building the institutional trust and verification layer for private commercial real estate. Think of it as both the Bloomberg, and the Moody’s, for a $22 Trillion dollar asset class that is entering the tokenized era.

That is a massive ambition for a young company. Traditionally it would require dozens of engineers, analysts, and operations staff before the first product even ships.

We don’t have staff. We have three founders. So we built agents.

These are the constraints that we started with.

John Armstrong: the man, the myth, the legend

Skyline started with no outside capital. No payroll budget. No hiring plan. Just a founding team and a belief that institutional real estate needed a new type of infrastructure. One that could continuously verify financial data, enforce data standards, and create the trust layer necessary for tokenized property markets.

The constraint forced a decision. Rather than hiring people first, we designed an organization where AI agents perform the work of an operating team.

Every agent at Skyline is defined by four simple elements.

A role A governing soul, which includes principles, voice, and decision style Scoped tool access A heartbeat cadence that determines how often the agent runs

This is not prompt engineering. It is organizational design.

The entire multi agent framework runs on a small collection of machines and a mix of model providers. Some tasks run on fast lightweight models. Others require deeper reasoning models in the cloud. Each task is routed to the model that can perform it best.

No DevOps team or engineering staff. Just architecture. A team built out of AI.

Today Skyline operates with twenty one AI agents across five divisions.

Leadership

CEO Office

Engineering

Product

Skyline’s integrated AI

Each agent has a name, a role, defined principles, collaborators, and clear boundaries on what it is allowed to do.

Take Peggy, Skyline’s Chief of Staff.

Peggy manages calendars across several executive roles, ingests meeting transcripts, extracts action items, and distributes those actions across communication channels. When meetings produce product requirements or new ideas, Peggy converts them into development stories and inserts them directly into the engineering backlog.

Conversation turns into execution. Here’s what that actually looks like:

We were in an end-of-day strategy offsite when we made a pivotal decision: we were going to shift focus and build a Deal Room product urgently needed by a partner. Mid-discussion, I pulled out my phone and asked Peggy to dive in — do competitive research on the leading product in the space, identify the differentiators our version should have, and write it all up so we could start work in the morning.

Peggy already knew our business. She already knew our branding and standards. She was off to the races. Fifteen minutes later, before we had even left the room, I had a polished report ready — and Peggy had already emailed it to my partners. Reviewing it the next morning, we incorporated the majority of the suggestions. The product is better for it.

Peggy runs continuously on a defined cadence. She is always scanning for updates, coordinating tasks, and making sure nothing falls through the cracks.

Another example is Otis, Phil’s executive advisor.

Otis manages company prioritization. He tracks the investor pipeline, prepares fundraising updates, organizes reporting preparation, and compiles intelligence from across the company into a single weekly briefing for leadership.

Instead of scattered information across documents and emails, the executive layer of the company becomes structured intelligence.

Other agents handle specialized roles. We’ve got Atlas, Sentinel, Black Donnie, Peacock, Eggy Mule and Shorty Boyd. Each agent has a personality, a mission, collaborators, and guardrails.

These are not chatbots assisting workflows. They are persistent agents running continuous operational loops.

Most companies are building copilots. We built colleagues.

The impact shows up most clearly in product development.

Skyline’s platform is being built by a three person founding team working alongside AI driven development systems.

Together with Chris Paul, Skyline’s Chief Product Officer and the architect behind Skyline AI, we orchestrate development pipelines that write, test, and ship production code using AI coding environments.

Research agents synthesize investor and partner pipelines.

Product agents translate user feedback into structured development tasks.

Engineering agents help generate and refine code.

The result is a recursive loop.

Agents build the platform, and that same platform deploys more agents.

A three person team begins to function like a full engineering, product, and operations organization.

An agent does not need a standup meeting. It needs a role, principles, and a cadence.

The same architecture that runs Skyline internally also powers the product itself.

One example is Skyline Reconcile, an AI driven verification system for property-level cash flows. The Reconcile Agent continuously monitors property management system data and bank transaction feeds.

The agent analyzes deposits and uses our proprietary analysis to match them back to individual units and tenants.

In one real world test, the system detected a one hundred twenty dollar discrepancy across two units inside a seventy thousand dollar batch deposit.

The number itself sounds small. But across large institutional portfolios, that type of unnoticed discrepancy can imply tens of millions of dollars in exposure. Skyline Reconcile found it in minutes.

Another example is our Deal Room Agent.

Institutional real estate diligence typically requires investors to review large data rooms filled with leases, loan documents, inspection reports, and compliance files. The process can take weeks or months.

The Deal Room Agent allows investors to ask natural language questions about a property and receive synthesized answers drawn directly from the underlying documents.

Instead of searching through folders of PDFs, investors interact directly with the property data.

Diligence timelines shrink dramatically.

These agents are not simply answering questions about static data. They operate on continuously verified financial information. The most valuable agent is not the one that answers your question. It is the one that catches the mistake you did not know to ask about.

All that said, this technology is still emerging. We have to embrace the fact that we are building the airplane as we fly it.

I regularly wake up in the morning to find that one agent or another has stalled out entirely. Or that two of them have gotten themselves into a fight. Chris had a story recently where two of the Skyline agents went back and forth, arguing with each other in an endless loop. We burned through so many credits I don’t even want to think about it.

But we learn. And the great thing about learning with AI agents is that once the lesson is encoded, it’s hard for them to forget it.

Every failure teaches us something about the architecture. Every loop is a guardrail we didn’t have before. That is how you build something durable.

As agents move from demonstrations into financial systems, governance becomes critical. Every Skyline agent operates under least privilege access. Each agent receives only the permissions necessary for its role. In many cases that access is read only or restricted to specific datasets.

Security is enforced through deterministic filters, audit logs, and system constraints designed to prevent data exposure regardless of model behavior. Security is not a prompt instruction. It is part of the architecture.

Skyline is also developing a public AI governance framework intended for review by enterprise technology leaders, compliance officers, and legal teams. The goal is to establish clear standards for how AI agents operate inside financial systems.

The real shift in AI is not just what the models can do. It is what becomes possible when a company treats intelligence as infrastructure instead of a tool. The next generation of companies will not scale primarily through headcount. They will scale through intelligence.

At Skyline Standard, that future is already underway.