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Alex Matturri: The Index that Ate the Market
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Alex Matturri: The Index that Ate the Market

Alex Matturri, former CEO of S&P Dow Jones, joins the show for a wide ranging conversation about his career and the growth of index investing. Alex debunks some common myths around index investing and then explains how he built a brand at S&P...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Oct 15, 2020

Alex Matturri, former CEO of S&P Dow Jones, joins the show for a wide ranging conversation about his career and the growth of index investing. Alex debunks some common myths around index investing and then explains how he built a brand at S&P that led to remarkable growth. the conversation delves into smart beta, ESG investing, the role of the index committee, price discovery and more.

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