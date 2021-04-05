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Amanda Agati: Repo Madness
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Amanda Agati: Repo Madness

Amanda Agati joins the show to talk about her recent promotion to CIO of PNC Bank and to give a macro overview of the markets. She explains what is going on in the Repo markets and across the macroeconomic landscape. She discusses what alternative...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Apr 05, 2021

Amanda Agati joins the show to talk about her recent promotion to CIO of PNC Bank and to give a macro overview of the markets. She explains what is going on in the Repo markets and across the macroeconomic landscape. She discusses what alternative data she uses to understand the markets, what the Fed is doing to depress volatility, whether equities are historically expensive, and more.

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