Amanda Agati joins the show to talk about her recent promotion to CIO of PNC Bank and to give a macro overview of the markets. She explains what is going on in the Repo markets and across the macroeconomic landscape. She discusses what alternative data she uses to understand the markets, what the Fed is doing to depress volatility, whether equities are historically expensive, and more.
Amanda Agati: Repo Madness
Amanda Agati joins the show to talk about her recent promotion to CIO of PNC Bank and to give a macro overview of the markets. She explains what is going on in the Repo markets and across the macroeconomic landscape. She discusses what alternative...
Apr 05, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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