April Boyle: How do you inspire community entrepreneurship?

April Boyle, Founder and Executive Director of the Build Institute in Detroit, talks about how underestimated entrepreneurs and communities can build lasting wealth and ownership. April discusses Build's mission, why small business is the backbone of communities, and the challenges in getting small business funding. The conversation includes how Detroit companies are surviving the Covid shutdown, the impact of monopolies on small business, and alternative funding sources such as community capital and invisible capital.
Learn more at www.buildinstitute.org