Phil Bak hosts Axel Merk on the podcast to discuss issues within the banking system. Axel provides his insight on what went wrong, and what he thinks the proper regulatory response is for better banking outcomes.
Axel Merk: How To Fix The Banks
Phil Bak hosts Axel Merk on the podcast to discuss issues within the banking system. Axel provides his insight on what went wrong, and what he thinks the proper regulatory response is for better banking outcomes.
Apr 21, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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