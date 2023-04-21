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Axel Merk: How To Fix The Banks
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Axel Merk: How To Fix The Banks

Phil Bak hosts Axel Merk on the podcast to discuss issues within the banking system. Axel provides his insight on what went wrong, and what he thinks the proper regulatory response is for better banking outcomes.
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Phil Bak
Apr 21, 2023

Phil Bak hosts Axel Merk on the podcast to discuss issues within the banking system. Axel provides his insight on what went wrong, and what he thinks the proper regulatory response is for better banking outcomes.

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