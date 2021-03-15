Author, investor and entrepreneur Brian Portnoy joins the podcast to talk financial education, behavioral investing, the concept of funded contentment, and lessons from his new book, How I Invest My Money.
Brian Portnoy: Funded Contentment
Author, investor and entrepreneur Brian Portnoy joins the podcast to talk financial education, behavioral investing, the concept of funded contentment, and lessons from his new book, How I Invest My Money.
Mar 15, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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