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Brian Portnoy: Funded Contentment
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Brian Portnoy: Funded Contentment

Author, investor and entrepreneur Brian Portnoy joins the podcast to talk financial education, behavioral investing, the concept of funded contentment, and lessons from his new book, How I Invest My Money.
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Phil Bak
Mar 15, 2021

Author, investor and entrepreneur Brian Portnoy joins the podcast to talk financial education, behavioral investing, the concept of funded contentment, and lessons from his new book, How I Invest My Money.

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