This is another post about Skyline, and from how things are going there’s going to be lots more coming. Let’s start this one here: Daniel Khaneman’s book Thinking Fast and Slow lays out how we’ve got two different operating systems inside our brains.

Here is a quick summary, as quick as I can make it:

Fast thinking: automatic and effortless. It’s a reflex. I throw a ball at you, your brain sends your arm up to catch it or swat it away. That’s fast thinking. Slow thinking: deliberate and analytical. It’s contemplative. This is your moralist, your purpose, your philosopher, your north star.

Both systems run inside your mind simultaneously. Separate, alongside each other, in harmony, independent of each other.

Skyline Standard is growing. What was an idea and then a vision is now a company. We’ve got a growing team, we’ve got one client (even if I still put “pilot” before client). We’ve got an identity, defined by our ability to execute even with resource constraints. And we are thinking both fast and slow.

Here is some of Skyline’s slow thinking: We think about the modernization of real estate trading. We think about why Real Estate has been left behind while other asset classes have gone digital.

We think about why deals take so long to complete. Why liquidity is sourced through individual networks and not gathered up on public marketplaces. Why is there no standardization of accounting methods or appropriate levels of due diligence.

We obsess about what the trading of real estate will look like in two years, and ten years, and fifty years.

And we debate how Skyline will unlock it all, modernize the industry, and become critical infrastructure in modernized CRE trading.

And then there is the fast thinking. How do we solve problems today for Real Estate operating companies. How do we save them time and save them money and make their lives easier.

We think about how we leverage technology to better manage their business and their transactions. We have a sense or urgency to build products that provide real value to the industry, and will bring in revenues.

So we’ve got THE Skyline Standard - our slow thinking product. Our north star.

And we’ve got the fast thinking products that we are deploying now. These are building blocks that fit into the bigger goals, and they don’t require us to wait for the viability of trading mechanisms that might not be ready for institutional access.

I guess here is where I should make the announcement - the softest of soft launches - that we have deployed Skyline Reconcile with our pilot client.

This is a fully automated reconciliation engine that organizes, authenticates and proves all building cash flows in real time.

Verified real time cash flows also means verified NOIs and verified cap rates, and most importantly, data you can trust. That speeds up and de-risks due diligence, and property transactions.

It’s a game changer.

Remember this: Trust brings liquidity, and Skyline Standard brings trust.

That’s our ethos. That’s our long term vision, and our short term vision. That’s our slow thinking model, and that’s our fast thinking model. Every product we launch in the short term or build for the long term will reflect that ethos.

And every small launch, just as every big launch, is a step closer towards the modernization of the CRE industry.