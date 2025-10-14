They don’t teach business in business school. They teach book-smart business, sure, but they don’t teach real business. They don’t teach street-smart business.

The most successful people I have met all have two things in common: they read a lot of books, and they spent formative years doing some form of eat-what-you-kill street hustle.

Could be retail sales, could be street hawking, could be used car sales. Could be buying a Costco size box of M&Ms and selling them at markup at your junior high cafeteria.

There are skills of persuasion and perseverance and toughness that you can only learn the hard way. If you can’t think on your feet you aren’t going to make it as an entrepreneur. If you are too soft you better go back and earn some battle scars before trying again.

My grandmother wanted to make sure that I understood business. One of my earliest memories of her was after my older brothers and her were playing Monopoly, I was finally deemed old enough to play. I’m a little kid and this is my first game, and I made a trade to make a monopoly for the greens.

She looked at me sideways (I guess it was a bad trade), and asked me why I did that. I told her it was because green is my favorite color.

WHACK

She hit me. My loving grandmother, she actually hit me. Hard.

“Why did you do that?”

“Because that’s not how a businessman thinks”.

She wanted me to be sharp. She wanted me to be tough. She told me this story, I still think about it all the time.

Her and her brother were at the park when a fancy well-dressed older couple sat down on a nearby bench.

The woman was going on and on “I would pay anything for a Dachshund, I want one so badly, but I can’t find one anywhere, they are impossible to get. I’d pay anything for a Dachshund!”

Her brother walked over to the couple and confidently said “I’m sorry, I couldn’t help but overhear you. I can get you a Dachshund. It’s not cheap, but I can get one for you.”

The lady was ecstatic. She gave him her contact info and begged him to follow up with her as soon as he could with arrangements.

He comes back to his sister, my grandmother, and says to her “so, what the hell is a Dachshund?”

That’s business. That’s real business. Street-smart business.

You’ll never learn it at an MBA program, and AI can’t teach it either. You just gotta get out there. You have to be selling. You have to be dealmaking.

I tweeted this fun little story on X recently and it blew up: Friend of mine wasn’t getting his raise request. I told him not to say another word about it but to show up the next day with a haircut, his best suit, and to carry one of those resume folders with him. Then leave late morning for an hour or two with no explanation. Just go sit in a coffee shop. And then come back quietly like nothing happened. Don’t say anything about it.

He did exactly that, and the next week he got his raise.

It was perfect because he kept the upper hand and didn’t become adversarial to his own boss. That’s street smarts.

So much of business is about showmanship, moxie and swagger. Not to say you don’t need substance behind it. Of course you do. But charisma and risk-taking are in far shorter supply.

It’s all just business. Buy for a nickel, sell for a dime.

The word entrepreneurship is cringeworthy. We’ve taken this gritty approach and given it such a pretentious and highbrow label.

The term startup founder is even worse. A startup founder is a businessman who doesn’t get enough sunlight and closes deals through slack rather than a handshake.

It is business.

A business is a machine that turns capital and labor into more capital. A businessman is someone who creates value, carves out a living for themself, employs people, and plays positive-sum games with trusted lifelong business partners.

There are few higher callings than that.