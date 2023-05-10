Phil brings on Carol Roth for a conversation about the WEF, economic regulation, CBDCs, media, and more.
Carol Roth: Own Everything
Phil brings on Carol Roth for a conversation about the WEF, economic regulation, CBDCs, media, and more.
May 10, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes