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The Phil Bak Podcast
Carol Roth: Own Everything
0:00
-49:40

Carol Roth: Own Everything

Phil brings on Carol Roth for a conversation about the WEF, economic regulation, CBDCs, media, and more.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
May 10, 2023

Phil brings on Carol Roth for a conversation about the WEF, economic regulation, CBDCs, media, and more. 

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