Bob Pisani
2d

Phil, this is a spot-on analysis of how to do proper real estate investing. My father was a home and apartment builder in Philadelphia from the 1960s through the 1990s. He and I taught a course on Fundamentals of Real Estate Development at the Wharton School in Philadelphia in the 1980s, and one of the biggest problems we encountered was that at many of these institutions of higher learning, the real estate departments were largely oriented to "spreadsheet analysis", where most of the learning was just analysis of financial statements. No one at the universities actually ever walked onto a property and looked at the site. No one ever talked to contractors about "carpet guys" as you mentioned. They sort of looked down on that aspect, but as you able point out here, that is the critical part of any kind of real estate investing. Thank you for your analysis!

