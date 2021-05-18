Cathie Wood: Conviction

Catherine Wood and Tom Staudt from Ark Invest join Phil to talk about the early days of Ark Invest and how they built their business. Cathie tells the story of her eureka moment when she had the idea for disrupting the asset management industry. Tom tells us how he met Cathie and ultimately got an offer letter filled with exclamation points!!! Cathie and Tom talk about the early lean years, how the firm pivoted, and how her conviction and confidence in the firm and in her bold calls has never wavered.
[Replay from The ETF Experience]