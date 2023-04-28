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Christopher Volk: The Value Equation
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Christopher Volk: The Value Equation

Phil hosts Christopher Volk on to discuss his book, The Value Equation: A Business Guide to Wealth Creation, as well as other useful insights on real estate investing and finance.
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Phil Bak
Apr 28, 2023

Phil hosts Christopher Volk on to discuss his book, The Value Equation: A Business Guide to Wealth Creation, as well as other useful insights on real estate investing and finance.

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