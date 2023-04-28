Phil hosts Christopher Volk on to discuss his book, The Value Equation: A Business Guide to Wealth Creation, as well as other useful insights on real estate investing and finance.
Christopher Volk: The Value Equation
Phil hosts Christopher Volk on to discuss his book, The Value Equation: A Business Guide to Wealth Creation, as well as other useful insights on real estate investing and finance.
Apr 28, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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