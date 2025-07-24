There’s some guy in the room with me here as I am writing this. He’s changing the engine filters on his yacht. I’m writing on my keyboard, he’s working on the boat, we’re all doing our thing together.

Actually, he’s not in the room with me. It just feels like he is. He’s streaming from his boat as he tinkers in the engine room. A couple weeks ago he finished his passage across the Pacific Ocean, and I felt like I was on board for a lot of that trip too. And without getting seasick.

This is my workplace nowadays. I don’t like silence. I like to hear what my friends are doing in the background. Before my sailing buddy came on, I half-listened to a fellow Detroit Lions fan rant about a contract dispute the team has with a linebacker for three straight hours. Might have been four, I wasn’t really paying attention.

This is how media is being produced and digested. A quarter of the workforce is now Work-From-Home, and a whole bunch of those don’t want to sit in silence. We’re not going to binge Netflix during the work day or anything like that. It’s low intensity entertainment. It’s Companionship Media.

The term Companionship Media was coined by the genius ETF writer Dave Nadig in a conversation we had together, and it is the perfect term. Also, I now get to take this opportunity to plug his substack. If you like objective and hard-hitting ETF analysis, let’s incentivize the best writers to go independent and do their thing. So, subscribe here.

There is a fine line between entertainment and work. If I’m watching the Big Short for the millionth time, that is entertainment. If I’m watching old youtube clips of Rick Santelli* rants, I can kind of squint and pretend I’m doing work. My favorite substack writers are entertaining as hell, and absolutely educational enough to warrant a work expense.

The best-ever caller of bullshit calling bullshit

*Who knows Rick? One of you has to know Rick, and if you want to hear him on the podcast, I’d love an intro so that I can invite him on.

The best Companionship Media is not the sports talk or the sailing guy. The best is when it could be either entertainment or education. It could be either entertainment or work. But it is hard to pull that off.

CNBC as background noise doesn’t do this anymore. The constant cutaways to annoying commercials and the quick-hit Talking point! Rebuttal! Talking point! format is frankly tired and worn out. Not to mention the suits. Guys, enough with the suits, just dress comfortably. Just be yourselves.

I think that’s the thing. The Companionship Media streamers aren’t putting on a suit and tie to talk to me. There is nothing fake about them.

The guy ranting about the Lions for hours without a break and the guy working on his boat, there is an authenticity to them. It feels like I am hanging out with my friends. The day passes quickly that way. It's not as lonely to work from home. You can’t get that authenticity from the old media formats.

And there is high intensity versus low intensity entertainment. I might have to pay close attention when I’m watching The Usual Suspects, but if I’m listening to some friends talk markets in the background, it’s at a lower intensity. It allows me to work while being entertained.

And it is the future of financial media.

By the way, speaking of low intensity entertainment, let’s consider this a low intensity post. There are some high intensity ones coming: on markets, on life, a follow up on BREIT, and some big announcements from me. But all that stuff needs to cook in the oven a little bit longer. As they say on CNBC, stay tuned!