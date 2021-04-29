Dan McCabe shares his story that began as CEO of a high frequency trading firm to starting product development shop Precidian, including an excruciating twelve year regulatory pause before launching non-transparent ETFs. This episode takes you through decades of innovation in the capital markets.
Dan McCabe: Market Structure & Innovation (ETF Experience Replay)
Dan McCabe shares his story that began as CEO of a high frequency trading firm to starting product development shop Precidian, including an excruciating twelve year regulatory pause before launching non-transparent ETFs. This episode takes you through...
Apr 29, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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