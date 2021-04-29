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Dan McCabe: Market Structure & Innovation (ETF Experience Replay)
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Dan McCabe: Market Structure & Innovation (ETF Experience Replay)

Dan McCabe shares his story that began as CEO of a high frequency trading firm to starting product development shop Precidian, including an excruciating twelve year regulatory pause before launching non-transparent ETFs. This episode takes you through...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Apr 29, 2021

Dan McCabe shares his story that began as CEO of a high frequency trading firm to starting product development shop Precidian, including an excruciating twelve year regulatory pause before launching non-transparent ETFs. This episode takes you through decades of innovation in the capital markets.

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