Dr. Daniel Crosby joins the show to talk behavioral finance, how he merged the fields of psychology and investing, the science of likeability, overcoming fear, his process for book writing, and whether Phil should write a book.
Daniel Crosby: Behavioral Finance
Dr. Daniel Crosby joins the show to talk behavioral finance, how he merged the fields of psychology and investing, the science of likeability, overcoming fear, his process for book writing, and whether Phil should write a book.
Jan 25, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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