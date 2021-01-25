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The Phil Bak Podcast
Daniel Crosby: Behavioral Finance
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Daniel Crosby: Behavioral Finance

Dr. Daniel Crosby joins the show to talk behavioral finance, how he merged the fields of psychology and investing, the science of likeability, overcoming fear, his process for book writing, and whether Phil should write a book.
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Phil Bak
Jan 25, 2021

Dr. Daniel Crosby joins the show to talk behavioral finance, how he merged the fields of psychology and investing, the science of likeability, overcoming fear, his process for book writing, and whether Phil should write a book.

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