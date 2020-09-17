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Darren Riley: Entrepreneurial Ecosystems
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Darren Riley: Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

Darren Riley joins the show to talk about all areas of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including his work at Endeavor Detroit, his entrepreneurial journey at Rapids Air Quality and his new VC fund, Commune Angels.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Sep 17, 2020

Darren Riley joins the show to talk about all areas of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including his work at Endeavor Detroit, his entrepreneurial journey at Rapids Air Quality and his new VC fund, Commune Angels.

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