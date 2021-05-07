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Darren Schuringa: Recovery
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Darren Schuringa: Recovery

Darren Schuringa, Founder and CEO of ASYMmetric ETFs, talks about battling his personal demons and persisting through an early career rise-and-fall to re-emerge wiser, healthier, happier, and with a new asset management firm.
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Phil Bak
May 07, 2021

Darren Schuringa, Founder and CEO of ASYMmetric ETFs, talks about battling his personal demons and persisting through an early career rise-and-fall to re-emerge wiser, healthier, happier, and with a new asset management firm.

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