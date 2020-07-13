David Nadig joins Phil to explore the rapidly changing landscape in the Asset Management industry. They discuss ETFs, ESG, commoditization of financial products, whether you should trust this market, how to look great on a Zoom call, and more.
Dave Nadig: How do you find the signal from the noise in Asset Management?
David Nadig joins Phil to explore the rapidly changing landscape in the Asset Management industry. They discuss ETFs, ESG, commoditization of financial products, whether you should trust this market, how to look great on a Zoom call, and more.
Jul 13, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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