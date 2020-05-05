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David Abner: What is the digitization of asset management?
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David Abner: What is the digitization of asset management?

David Abner, President of Dabner Capital Markets and former CEO of WisdomTree Europe joins Phil for a wide ranging conversation about the digitization of the asset and wealth management industries, where the puck is heading, and how the world will be...
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Phil Bak
May 05, 2020

David Abner, President of Dabner Capital Markets and former CEO of WisdomTree Europe joins Phil for a wide ranging conversation about the digitization of the asset and wealth management industries, where the puck is heading, and how the world will be changed post-shutdown.

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