David Abner, President of Dabner Capital Markets and former CEO of WisdomTree Europe joins Phil for a wide ranging conversation about the digitization of the asset and wealth management industries, where the puck is heading, and how the world will be changed post-shutdown.
David Abner: What is the digitization of asset management?
David Abner, President of Dabner Capital Markets and former CEO of WisdomTree Europe joins Phil for a wide ranging conversation about the digitization of the asset and wealth management industries, where the puck is heading, and how the world will be...
May 05, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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