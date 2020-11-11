Dave Collum joins the podcast for a provocative conversation about markets, wealth creation and contrarianism versus conformity.
David Collum: Contrarianism
Dave Collum joins the podcast for a provocative conversation about markets, wealth creation and contrarianism versus conformity.
Nov 11, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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