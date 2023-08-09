Phil revisits his discussion with David Kotok (Cofounder, Cumberland Advisors) recorded in early 2020. David and Phil discuss entrepreneurship, surviving difficult market conditions, and the benefits of studying history and math. David reflects on his career and shares his experiences and insights from decades spent in the industry.
David Kotok: Reflecting On The Market
Phil revisits his discussion with David Kotok (Cofounder, Cumberland Advisors) recorded in early 2020. David and Phil discuss entrepreneurship, surviving difficult market conditions, and the benefits of studying history and math. David reflects on his...
Aug 09, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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