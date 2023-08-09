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David Kotok: Reflecting On The Market
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David Kotok: Reflecting On The Market

Phil revisits his discussion with David Kotok (Cofounder, Cumberland Advisors) recorded in early 2020. David and Phil discuss entrepreneurship, surviving difficult market conditions, and the benefits of studying history and math. David reflects on his...
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Phil Bak
Aug 09, 2023

Phil revisits his discussion with David Kotok (Cofounder, Cumberland Advisors) recorded in early 2020. David and Phil discuss entrepreneurship, surviving difficult market conditions, and the benefits of studying history and math. David reflects on his career and shares his experiences and insights from decades spent in the industry. 

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