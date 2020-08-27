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Doug Drouillard: Shrine Development
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Doug Drouillard: Shrine Development

Phil is joined by Doug Drouillard, Co-Founder/CEO of Shrine Development, for a conversation about technology, app development, startups, and how social media and digital distractions impact our energy and focus.
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Phil Bak
Aug 27, 2020

Phil is joined by Doug Drouillard, Co-Founder/CEO of Shrine Development, for a conversation about technology, app development, startups, and how social media and digital distractions impact our energy and focus.

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