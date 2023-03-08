Dr. Preston Cherry: Reasons for Seasons

We're back! Dr. Preston Cherry joins the show to talk family, life transitions, personal finance & behavioral finance.
Learn more about Dr. Cherry at www.drprestoncherry.com
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The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.