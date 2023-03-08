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Dr. Preston Cherry: Reasons for Seasons
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Dr. Preston Cherry: Reasons for Seasons

We're back! Dr. Preston Cherry joins the show to talk family, life transitions, personal finance & behavioral finance. Learn more about Dr. Cherry at www.drprestoncherry.com
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Mar 08, 2023

We're back! Dr. Preston Cherry joins the show to talk family, life transitions, personal finance & behavioral finance.

Learn more about Dr. Cherry at www.drprestoncherry.com

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