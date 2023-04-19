In this episode of the Phil Bak podcast, Phil is getting asked the questions! Enjoy this replay from Grizzle's Twitter Spaces in which monetary policy, finance, and REITs were discussed.
Econ Policy and REITs with Grizzle Media
In this episode of the Phil Bak podcast, Phil is getting asked the questions! Enjoy this replay from Grizzle's Twitter Spaces in which monetary policy, finance, and REITs were discussed.
Apr 19, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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