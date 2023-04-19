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The Phil Bak Podcast
Econ Policy and REITs with Grizzle Media
0:00
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Econ Policy and REITs with Grizzle Media

In this episode of the Phil Bak podcast, Phil is getting asked the questions! Enjoy this replay from Grizzle's Twitter Spaces in which monetary policy, finance, and REITs were discussed.
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Phil Bak
Apr 19, 2023

In this episode of the Phil Bak podcast, Phil is getting asked the questions! Enjoy this replay from Grizzle's Twitter Spaces in which monetary policy, finance, and REITs were discussed.

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