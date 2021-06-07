In this third part of a breathtaking conversation with Ben Hunt we discuss narratives: how they are formed, how they spread, how to identify them, and the impact they have on the world around us.
Epsilon Theory: Part Three
In this third part of a breathtaking conversation with Ben Hunt we discuss narratives: how they are formed, how they spread, how to identify them, and the impact they have on the world around us.
Jun 07, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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