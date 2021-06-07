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Epsilon Theory: Part Three
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Epsilon Theory: Part Three

In this third part of a breathtaking conversation with Ben Hunt we discuss narratives: how they are formed, how they spread, how to identify them, and the impact they have on the world around us.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jun 07, 2021

In this third part of a breathtaking conversation with Ben Hunt we discuss narratives: how they are formed, how they spread, how to identify them, and the impact they have on the world around us.

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