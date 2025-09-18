If you want to know why some ETFs can launch in 75 days while others take years, allow me to introduce you to form 19b-4.

What was once an obscure exchange filing with the SEC has become the toll booth from which the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets has held up new and innovative ETF filings.

It is the memo an exchange writes to the SEC asking for permission to change its rulebook. “We want to list X, here’s why it’s consistent with the Exchange Act, here’s how we’ll surveil it.” Sometimes it’s controversial (spot bitcoin 2024). Sometimes it’s boring (index rebalancing mechanics).

Either way, this is where innovation has been getting a red light, green light, or yellow light in the ETF industry. I’ll break it all down here: