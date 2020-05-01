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The Phil Bak Podcast
Flash episode: Why does Phil hate the Federal Reserve Bank?
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Flash episode: Why does Phil hate the Federal Reserve Bank?

In this flash episode, Phil explains everything wrong with the Fed's recent actions.
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Phil Bak
May 01, 2020

In this flash episode, Phil explains everything wrong with the Fed's recent actions.

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