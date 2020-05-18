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Flash episode: Will the Fed's actions lead to civil unrest?
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Flash episode: Will the Fed's actions lead to civil unrest?

In this flash episode, Phil talks about ETF classifications, listing rules, and why the Fed's actions will lead to civil unrest.
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Phil Bak
May 18, 2020

In this flash episode, Phil talks about ETF classifications, listing rules, and why the Fed's actions will lead to civil unrest.

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