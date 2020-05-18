In this flash episode, Phil talks about ETF classifications, listing rules, and why the Fed's actions will lead to civil unrest.
Flash episode: Will the Fed's actions lead to civil unrest?
In this flash episode, Phil talks about ETF classifications, listing rules, and why the Fed's actions will lead to civil unrest.
May 18, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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