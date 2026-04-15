“It may be the Devil and it may be the Lord But you’re gonna have to serve somebody” -Bob Dylan

There is this lie about startups, and truth be told I’ve probably told this lie myself. The lie is that startups are freedom. That startup founders are the last true mavericks, operating independently and outside the system.

There is some truth to it, of course. Maybe you’ve prioritized production over optics. Maybe you’ve cut down meeting times. Maybe you got rid of the TPS reports.

But you’re still gonna have to answer to someone. It might not be the Senior Managing Director, Americas, who still can’t get your name right. But it will instead be your clients. Your partners. Your investors.

It may be the Devil and it may be the Lord, you’re still gonna have to serve somebody.

I’ve been chasing this thing for ten years now. It’s not wealth, I can promise you that. It’s not a car and its not a number in an account. You can’t touch it and you can’t count it.

It isn’t just freedom, that’s not it either. I never wanted to be lazy and pampered. The day I stop trying to prove myself is the day I get old.

It is agency. Autonomy. Self determination. Pride of authorship. My name on the work. The work reflecting not just my efforts but also my beliefs.

Been chasing that, and I’m chasing it still.

I’ll be chasing it for a long time. This is my fate and I accept it.

There are things that can not be done alone. There are things to build, and they can’t be built in a silo. Even with incredible co-founders, there are institutions and strategic partners and capital and users and all these people and interests that have to come together.

Gonna have to serve somebody.

Bob Dylan was born again Christian when he wrote that. He joined Chabad just before that, or it may have been just after, I can’t remember. I guess he was searching for something. He wrote three albums about religion during those years. The songs are so weird, and I love them so much. Covenant woman. Pressing on. Slow Train Coming. Gotta Serve Somebody. Man Gave Names to All the Animals.

Dylan goes gospel in I’m Not There

The best art is born of pain, but these songs aren’t that. They don’t bleed in the way that The Lonesome Death Of Hattie Carroll does, or If You See Her Say Hello, or Blind Willie McTell. These are different. They are born not of pain but of inspiration.

You never know where inspiration comes from. It’ll hit you by surprise a couple times in your life. A couple more if you are lucky.

You can even be inspired by your own dream. And if that happens to be a money-making endeavor, that is entrepreneurship.

And you can also be inspired by a great leader. A strong organization. A shared mission. A boss. A job.

Entrepreneurship has no monopoly on inspiration.

It may be a large corporation and it may be your startup pals, but you’re gonna have to serve somebody.