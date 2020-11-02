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Greg Martin: Liquid Stock
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Greg Martin: Liquid Stock

Phil is joined by Greg Martin, founder of Liquid Stock and Archer VC for a conversation about how employees can access liquidity for private company equity and options, private vs public market company valuations, whether late stage VC...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Nov 02, 2020

Phil is joined by Greg Martin, founder of Liquid Stock and Archer VC for a conversation about how employees can access liquidity for private company equity and options, private vs public market company valuations, whether late stage VC companies are in a bubble, the future of fintech, and more.

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