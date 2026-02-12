In order to tell the tale of the asset management industry I first have to explain the difference between assets and flows.

For most businesses, revenues are the most pure and honest measure of how things are going. You can make a convincing case for free cash flow, but let’s talk revenues today.

In the asset management industry, revenues are derived from assets. Assets are often a multiple of market prices.

That’s the thing. Assets tell you how much money a firm is managing. Flows tell you how much money is coming and going into that firm, or sector, or strategy, or product vehicle, or fee structure.

Flows add or subtract assets, but the existing assets on the book fluctuate with the market value of those assets.

So, if the S&P 500 goes up by 10% in a year, an asset manager that was managing $10 Billion in an SPX fund is now managing $11 Billion.

And if our theoretical $10 Billion SPX manager had outflows of 10% over the course of that year, guess what? They held the line. “Assets have stabilized.”

Of course this varies by strategy, but the majority of assets held by US asset managers are long-only equity strategies with correlations well over 90% to the broad market.

Assets tell you how much money they are managing, but flows tell you where the money is really going.

And when the stock market is ripping higher at roughly 20% a year, asset manager assets and revenues are compounding higher with it.

That could mask a whole lot of problems. Problems that flow data clearly and empirically reveals.

Number Go Up

Assets Under Management (AUM) tells one story, flows tell another.

So if flows tell the tale, let’s dig in a bit.

Here is cumulative net flows by product structure:

Massive outflows from active mutual funds, and massive inflows into ETFs. You probably knew that already, but when you see it laid out like this, it’s a bit jaw-dropping, right?

Fixed income has been fairly stable. The mutual fund outflows are almost entirely on the equity side:

And this is where it gets interesting. Outflows from active equity, inflows into ETFs, which are predominately index funds. That does two things:

Flows drive performance, which explains why market cap weighted index funds continue to outperform. It’s a self-fulfilling loop. Flows into the lowest margin products. Products that are practically operating at break-even. This comes right out of the bottom line of the asset management industry.

And it gets worse for asset managers. Not only are assets flowing from higher margin funds to lower margins, there is simultaneously a ferocious ongoing fee war happening across the board.

The fee war is unrelenting

So, you’re an asset manager. While margins are collapsing assets are also leaving the funds that still have a little margin and going into the funds that don’t. What do you do?

The answer is similar to what people are doing in other industries. Freemium models. Passive is the loss leader and you make it up in other asset classes or more sophisticated strategies.

This is why Dropbox offers a free service plan. This is why Gillette sells handles for almost nothing. This is why I am writing this article for you, the free subscriber, and not publishing everything behind the paywall.

Higher fees is the reason that the asset management had a short term fling with ESG.

at least we tried

Higher fees is the reason the asset management industry loves to talk about alts.

Low correlation ain’t cheap.

And, to finally get to my point, it is also the reason a liquid and modernized CRE market will save the asset management from the fee compression doom-loop.

Here is one of my favorite stats. I use it almost every day:

The US retail asset management industry owns half of all stocks in the US, and only 3% of the CRE market.

You know what that is? That is an opportunity. That is the potential for alpha, for differentiation, for diversification, for geographic rotation strategies, for smarter and better access to a bigger asset class, and, yes, for better margins.

This is what I am working on with Skyline, and it represents a generational game-changing opportunity that can not only provide better, more liquid and efficient investor access to CRE, but can save the asset management industry.