Every beekeeper I’ve ever met is also a philosopher.

This is a post about asset allocation, but to get there we first need to understand the bees. And to understand bees you need to talk to a beekeeper, because like I said, they are philosophers.

Dr. Claes Fornell is the founder of the ACSI and was my partner at Exponential ETFs. He took a shot on me and funded my first startup. As it turns out, he is also a beekeeper, so like I said, also a philosopher.

He once explained to me about how the bees they had ordered arrived after a long truck journey from California to Ann Arbor. When the bees got to their new home, he was the first person they saw when they were let out of the truck into the free air. So they knew him. They never stung him. To this day he can walk freely among them without any protective gear.

Dr. Claes Fornell has aura.

Another beekeeper & philosopher, Ben Hunt, has written about how bees can calculate the summer solstice with precision. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true.

You can get philosophical about bees because they are as fascinating as they are elegant. Without bees, apples, berries, cherries, avocados, coffee, cocoa, almonds and leafy vegetables would mostly disappear. Honey, of course, needs no refrigeration and never spoils.

But it’s not just their utility that makes them interesting. It’s their social order.

Each bee has a specific job. You’ve got cleaners, nurses, foragers, guards, even morticians.

And then you have the queen.

When a hive thinks the queen is failing it quietly starts growing replacements. Workers take a few ordinary fertilized eggs and feed those larvae nothing but royal jelly. Multiple candidates grow at once.

There’s no debate, no celebrity endorsements, no NYTimes op-eds or ad spending or coverups.

When the first queen emerges, she seeks out the other queen cells and stings the rivals before they hatch. If two queens emerge at the same time, they fight until one dies.

Then she leaves the hive on one or several mating flights, collects sperm from multiple drones, stores it for life, and never mates again. One trip determines the hive’s genetics for years.

At the end of the cycle there is a planned swarm and she either leaves with half the workers, or if she’s less lucky she’ll be starved, or quietly killed. No presidential library or talk of legacy allowed.

Bees don’t worship their leaders, they just replace them with a cold efficiency and continue on.

It’s a system that has worked for over 100 million years.

bees operate with precision and elegance

There is something beautiful about honeybees. Compare it to the crudity of wasps, who also communicate and forage, but without the elegance of honeycombs and waggle dances. Wasps don’t provide nourishment, they aren’t beautiful, and they are far more aggressive.

Even more aggressive are hornets, who are tough, operate with military-efficiency, but are basically predators.

The wasp and hornet hives are fascinating in a crude way while the beehive is an elevated species.

hornets are assholes

And this brings me around to my point. The individual bee is not an animal. The individual bee has no agency. No more so than one cell in your body being independent from another. Or your left hand being distinct from your right. The bee is not the animal; the beehive is.

Each bee serves its function as part of the whole. As part of the hive. The hive is what has agency. The hive has a purpose. Not the individual bee.

Ok, let’s talk about asset allocation.

I remember this statistic that blew my mind. Even with all these AI models I can’t seem to find it. I think it was from a William Bernstein book, but it might have been Roger Ibbotson or someone else. In the period observed in the book, the top performing asset class underperformed the broader diversified portfolio. That just blew my mind.

I’d imagine that wouldn’t work today. Stocks, US stocks in particular, and US large-cap stocks if we are going to be specific, have been on such an insane run that I can’t imagine that watering them down with bonds and commodities would have helped any portfolio of late.

But the idea of it sticks, and US equities have been an outlier we are unlikely to see again. The idea that a broadly diversified basket of investments with low correlations to each other helps not only on the downside, but even on the upside, that’s a big idea.

“Diversification is the only free lunch in finance.” ~Harry Markowitz

If only it were so.

The thing about Modern Portfolio Theory is that it assumes that each of the asset classes are different things. They perform independently of each other. Correlations are measurable and static and dependable - especially in a crash.

As the saying goes, in a crash all correlations spike to one. And while the data doesn’t show exactly that, asset class correlations are anything but static.

Asset class correlations rose during the GFC. Source: Two Sigma

So they jump around, and lately, of course, they are rising:

70% correlation ain’t diversification. Source: Charlie Bilello, Creative Planning

Why would asset class correlations be rising when most assets are trading near all time highs? Because they are all rising with global liquidity. This is yet another unintended consequence of central banker hubris. All assets are rising along with the money supply.

S&P v US money supply

And even your favorite non-correlated asset is proving to be very much correlated to everything else:

This is where we are in markets. Just as the bee is not the animal; the beehive is, so too each asset class is not of individual agency; liquidity is.

In other words, it is all one trade.

Sure, an asset might have higher or lower beta, and maybe some idiosyncratic performance here or there. But on the whole, MPT and asset allocation are dead. Killed by central bankers, killed by expanding liquidity, and killed by The Everything Bubble.

Because if you think asset class correlations are high now, just stick around for the next downturn.

Only one trade remains, and all of your fancy models and static correlation matrix data can be tossed in the trash. One trade remains, and its the only one you need to focus on. Risk-on, or risk-off. That’s it. That’s all that matters. And that’s all that remains of Modern Portfolio Theory.