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Jim Ross: How do you scale an investment vehicle?
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Jim Ross: How do you scale an investment vehicle?

Phil is joined by legendary ETF pioneer Jim Ross to reflect on his career, the state of the asset management industry and a fresh start in M&A as he launches a new SPAC targeting asset managers.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jul 21, 2020

Phil is joined by legendary ETF pioneer Jim Ross to reflect on his career, the state of the asset management industry and a fresh start in M&A as he launches a new SPAC targeting asset managers.

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