Joe Smith, Founder of Parti Pris Investment Partners joins Phil for a conversation about entrepreneurship, direct index and diversity in the asset management industry. Joe discusses his new startup and how they are utilizing technology to deliver customized solutions to financial advisors. Joe and Phil then have a candid discussion about diversity and inclusion in the asset management industry, with Joe recounting his personal experiences and offering ideas for industry improvement in the future.
Joe Smith: How do you personalize investment portfolios?
Joe Smith, Founder of Parti Pris Investment Partners joins Phil for a conversation about entrepreneurship, direct index and diversity in the asset management industry. Joe discusses his new startup and how they are utilizing technology to deliver...
Jun 10, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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