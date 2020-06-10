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Joe Smith: How do you personalize investment portfolios?
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Joe Smith: How do you personalize investment portfolios?

Joe Smith, Founder of Parti Pris Investment Partners joins Phil for a conversation about entrepreneurship, direct index and diversity in the asset management industry. Joe discusses his new startup and how they are utilizing technology to deliver...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jun 10, 2020

Joe Smith, Founder of Parti Pris Investment Partners joins Phil for a conversation about entrepreneurship, direct index and diversity in the asset management industry. Joe discusses his new startup and how they are utilizing technology to deliver customized solutions to financial advisors. Joe and Phil then have a candid discussion about diversity and inclusion in the asset management industry, with Joe recounting his personal experiences and offering ideas for industry improvement in the future.

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