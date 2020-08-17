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John Bartlett: Investing in Infrastructure
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John Bartlett: Investing in Infrastructure

John Bartlett, President of Reaves Asset Management, joins the podcast for a deep dive into investing in infrastructure and utilities. They explore the state of infrastructure in the US, why infrastructure matters, what factors drive the sector’s...
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Phil Bak
Aug 17, 2020

John Bartlett, President of Reaves Asset Management, joins the podcast for a deep dive into investing in infrastructure and utilities. They explore the state of infrastructure in the US, why infrastructure matters, what factors drive the sector’s performance and more.

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