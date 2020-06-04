Liam Vaughan joins the podcast to talk about his recent book Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History. The conversation includes details on how the flash crash went down, the aftermath and the resulting blame games, Nav Sarao and whether he was scapegoated, the complexity of market structure, and the status of a potential upcoming movie about the events of the flash crash.
Liam Vaughan: Who caused the flash crash?
Liam Vaughan joins the podcast to talk about his recent book Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History. The conversation includes details on how the flash crash went down, the aftermath and the...
Jun 04, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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