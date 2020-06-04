BakStack

BakStack
The Phil Bak Podcast
Liam Vaughan: Who caused the flash crash?
0:00
-32:59

Liam Vaughan: Who caused the flash crash?

Liam Vaughan joins the podcast to talk about his recent book Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History. The conversation includes details on how the flash crash went down, the aftermath and the...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jun 04, 2020

Liam Vaughan joins the podcast to talk about his recent book Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History. The conversation includes details on how the flash crash went down, the aftermath and the resulting blame games, Nav Sarao and whether he was scapegoated, the complexity of market structure, and the status of a potential upcoming movie about the events of the flash crash.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phil Bak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture