BakStack

BakStack
The Phil Bak Podcast
Michael Ashton: Inflation
0:00
-49:38

Michael Ashton: Inflation

Michael Ashton, Founder of Enduring Investments, joins the podcast to discuss all things inflation: how it is measured, how to analyze it, how to protect your portfolio from it, and how to profit off of it.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
May 25, 2021

Michael Ashton, Founder of Enduring Investments, joins the podcast to discuss all things inflation: how it is measured, how to analyze it, how to protect your portfolio from it, and how to profit off of it.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phil Bak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture