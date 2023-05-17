Michael Gayed joins the podcast to discuss research, launching funds, and dealing with having a large following on Twitter.
Michael Gayed: Leading and Lagging
Michael Gayed joins the podcast to discuss research, launching funds, and dealing with having a large following on Twitter.
May 17, 2023
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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