Mike Green, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist at Simplify Asset Management. Mike and Phil discuss the over-emphasis of indexing, passive investment, and low fee competition causing potential hazards in investing. This includes large cap companies receiving the bulk of capital, reduced reward for conducting fundamental analysis, and more.
Michael Green: Broken Markets
Mike Green, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist at Simplify Asset Management. Mike and Phil discuss the over-emphasis of indexing, passive investment, and low fee competition causing potential hazards in investing. This includes large...
Mar 12, 2024
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes