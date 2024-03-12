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Michael Green: Broken Markets
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Michael Green: Broken Markets

Mike Green, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist at Simplify Asset Management. Mike and Phil discuss the over-emphasis of indexing, passive investment, and low fee competition causing potential hazards in investing. This includes large...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Mar 12, 2024

Mike Green, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist at Simplify Asset Management. Mike and Phil discuss the over-emphasis of indexing, passive investment, and low fee competition causing potential hazards in investing. This includes large cap companies receiving the bulk of capital, reduced reward for conducting fundamental analysis, and more. 

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