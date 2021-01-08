Mike Alfred joins the podcast to talk to Phil about his entrepreneurial journey as a two-time founder, his investing ideology, the case for bitcoin and what is next for fintech.
Mike Alfred: Fintech & Cryptotech
Mike Alfred joins the podcast to talk to Phil about his entrepreneurial journey as a two-time founder, his investing ideology, the case for bitcoin and what is next for fintech.
Jan 08, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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