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The Phil Bak Podcast
Mike Alfred: Fintech & Cryptotech
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Mike Alfred: Fintech & Cryptotech

Mike Alfred joins the podcast to talk to Phil about his entrepreneurial journey as a two-time founder, his investing ideology, the case for bitcoin and what is next for fintech.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jan 08, 2021

Mike Alfred joins the podcast to talk to Phil about his entrepreneurial journey as a two-time founder, his investing ideology, the case for bitcoin and what is next for fintech.

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