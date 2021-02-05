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Mike Green & Eric Balchunas: Price Discovery
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Mike Green & Eric Balchunas: Price Discovery

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and Logica Capital's Mike Green join the podcast to debate whether price discovery and fundamentals have disappeared from the markets, and whether ETFs and index investing is to blame.
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Feb 05, 2021

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and Logica Capital's Mike Green join the podcast to debate whether price discovery and fundamentals have disappeared from the markets, and whether ETFs and index investing is to blame.

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