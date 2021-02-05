Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and Logica Capital's Mike Green join the podcast to debate whether price discovery and fundamentals have disappeared from the markets, and whether ETFs and index investing is to blame.
Mike Green & Eric Balchunas: Price Discovery
Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and Logica Capital's Mike Green join the podcast to debate whether price discovery and fundamentals have disappeared from the markets, and whether ETFs and index investing is to blame.
Feb 05, 2021
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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