Moneymaker was the perfect name, and Moneymaker was the perfect guy for the moment. This was back in 2003, and you might not believe it now, but poker just wasn’t much of a cultural phenomenon at the time.

You’d see poker being played in old Westerns, in the obligatory saloon scene. They’d be drawing five cards - sometimes seven - and saying crazy things like “deuces, suicide kings and one-eyed jacks are wild”. And then someone would get shot. That was poker, as far as the mainstream was concerned.

And then came Moneymaker.

Chris Moneymaker was an accountant. An everyman. He parlayed $39 worth of online winnings into a ticket to the World Series of Poker, won, and walked away with $2.5 million. And poker exploded.

Poker millionaire? Possibly you.

The thing is, it wasn’t just Moneymaker in isolation. ESPN started airing the World Series of Poker, and with a “hole card cam” that let us all in on the game. We saw who was bluffing, who folded the winning hands, and the game behind the game. And everyone who watched believed that they could be the next Moneymaker.

Now that is good TV

Sports is now having a Moneymaker moment. And this time the stakes are higher. The legalization of gambling has brought it back to the mainstream, and the greed of sports entertainment companies has allowed it to devour the sports world whole. And if you’re watching closely, the infection is spreading into finance too.