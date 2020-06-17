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Nancy Davis: How can investors hedge against inflation?
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Nancy Davis: How can investors hedge against inflation?

Nancy Davis, Founder and CIO of Quadratic Capital Management joins the show to talk about her fund and how it can help investors hedge against interest rate and inflation risks. She also talks about the challenges of entrepreneurship and how it has...
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jun 17, 2020

Nancy Davis, Founder and CIO of Quadratic Capital Management joins the show to talk about her fund and how it can help investors hedge against interest rate and inflation risks. She also talks about the challenges of entrepreneurship and how it has been difficult to brush off rejection in the financial services industry as she continues to tell the story of the fund and how it is designed to help investors.

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