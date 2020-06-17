Nancy Davis, Founder and CIO of Quadratic Capital Management joins the show to talk about her fund and how it can help investors hedge against interest rate and inflation risks. She also talks about the challenges of entrepreneurship and how it has been difficult to brush off rejection in the financial services industry as she continues to tell the story of the fund and how it is designed to help investors.
Nancy Davis: How can investors hedge against inflation?
Nancy Davis, Founder and CIO of Quadratic Capital Management joins the show to talk about her fund and how it can help investors hedge against interest rate and inflation risks. She also talks about the challenges of entrepreneurship and how it has...
Jun 17, 2020
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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