Strong post from Orphan REITs here.

When there is a single data error in the metadata it hits every aggregator and analyst downstream. I’ve seen this with ETFs too. It has never been more important to check and re-check primary source data - and of course markets are doing less of that than ever.

Anyway, if you are into REITs and market structure and are looking for a deeper level of analysis, I have been very impressed with Orphan REITs and would recommend a follow.

Full article posted below on Orphan REITs substack.

-Phil