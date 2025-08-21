I’m gonna tell you something real: any art not born from pain is worthless.

It’s not just art in the classic sense. Sure, Van Gogh’s ear makes for a great story. But let’s think beyond art. Music, writing, and anything else that is creative, if it didn’t come from pain, it won’t stand the test of time.

And the same is true of businesses. Especially startups. If it didn’t originate from pain, it’s just worthless noise.

I recently watched the new HBO Billy Joel doc. And there it was, same pattern I’ve seen my whole life. Misery, outcasted, trying to find himself, trying to express himself. And then heartbreak, a suicide attempt, a stay at a mental home.

And then a bad business deal, a true starving artist. Full of piss and vinegar.

And from all that came some of the most powerful and lasting songs of all time. Powerful songs with emotional resonance.

And then came success, a model wife, yes-men, accolades. Contentment. Self-satisfaction. And from that era we get nothing but forgettable crap*.

*The crap did far better commercially, of course, and the same could be said of the fund industry these days. But that’s for another post.

Too happy to be an artist.

You see it all the time. Francis Ford Coppola, Howard Stern, Dr. Dre, Rolling Stone Magazine. People who had edge. Full of piss and vinegar. And then success and wealth and accolades set in, and over time that edge just disappears.

The creation of art has to hurt. It has to bleed. And the creation of business does as well. Because success and contentment are the enemy of disruption.

Back in 2016 I told a friend that I was leaving the exchange for the magic beans of startups and I still remember what he said. “I love this for you, Phil. You’ve got to do it when you’re young. You’re young, Phil. Full of piss and vinegar. That’s the time to do it.”

Piss and vinegar. It stuck to me. It lingers.

I was young then. At least I felt young. I don’t feel as young anymore. And I’m scared. I don’t want to lost my edge. I don’t want to be Old Billy Joel, singing songs that lack an emotional punch. I don’t want to be complacent. I don’t want to be happy. I can’t afford that.

If I gotta get mad, then I’ll get mad. If I have to feel discontent, then that’s what it takes. If edginess has a price, I want to pay it.

Because the day I’m no longer full of piss and vinegar is the day I take a bank job. The day I am self-satisfied. The day I start running out the clock. The day I’m no longer busy being born, but busy dying.