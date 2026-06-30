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PODCAST: Aaron Brown on wrong numbers and quantitative disinformation

Legendary quant Aaron Brown talks about his new book, and how 1% of bettors beat prediction markets
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jun 30, 2026

Aaron Brown rejoins the podcast to talk about his new book Wrong Number, and how to be skeptical when you read studies and statistics. He explains how smart people get fooled by official studies and credentialed experts, and how a trader’s mindset can cut through the fog.

The book is available here, and as a video series here.

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