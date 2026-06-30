Aaron Brown rejoins the podcast to talk about his new book Wrong Number, and how to be skeptical when you read studies and statistics. He explains how smart people get fooled by official studies and credentialed experts, and how a trader’s mindset can cut through the fog.
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PODCAST: Aaron Brown on wrong numbers and quantitative disinformation
Legendary quant Aaron Brown talks about his new book, and how 1% of bettors beat prediction markets
Jun 30, 2026
The Phil Bak Podcast
The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.The Phil Bak Podcast takes you deep into the worlds of economics, investing and entrepreneurship as Phil talks to the innovators who challenge conventional thinking and exploring the narratives that are driving market moves.
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