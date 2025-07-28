BakStack

PODCAST: Adrian Jones on how a near-death experience changed everything

Discovering what really matters and helping others live more aligned lives
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jul 28, 2025
After a near-death experience on a mountain trail, Adrian Jones rethinks everything and emerges with a clear mission to help others live more authentic lives. This is a beautiful story about self-discovery, authenticity, and how to live a full life.

