PODCAST: Charles Frischer on REIT Activism and Zombie REITs

How the battle to unlock value in Regional Health unfolded
Phil Bak
Jul 21, 2025
Transcript

Charles Frischer runs a family office and is the largest shareholder of Regional Health Properties. He explains his battle to unlock value in the micro‑cap “zombie” REIT. He exposes ignored buyout offers, skewers management’s merger ploy, and invites real operators to seize an easy eight‑figure upside.

