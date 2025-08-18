PODCAST: Jared Dillian talks meritocracy, spirituality, and trading with stoicism

“Do I look like a guy with a plan?”

Jared Dillian explains that his career as a trader, writer, podcaster and DJ wasn’t built from a blueprint. He follows his instinct one decision at a time.

His beloved Substack, We’re Gonna Get Those Bastards, started as a graduate school class project. No branding strategy. No SEO. Just a blog that exploded alongside his Daily Dirtnap newsletter.

Jared is brutally honest about the politics of opportunity in the literary world. He’s never written a political word, but says his voice alone pegs him as conservative, and doors close. “I’ve been excluded from a bunch of opportunities because I belong to this demographic”.

On Rule 62, he turns personal: the book is a spiritual blueprint for happiness. Twenty years ago he was a psychological wreck with anxiety, depression, and OCD. He spent two decades clawing toward peace. The essays are meditations on success and spirituality, built from lived experience, not theory.

When we get to trading, the mood shifts. He started a CTA at 50, fully aware of the stress it could bring. But his approach is literally stoic. He says 90% of trading is doing nothing, and the trick is accepting how little control you have. “There is no relationship between how hard you work and your returns,” he says. Process and edge matter; the rest is noise.

We also talk about meritocracy. In the literary world, in markets, in careers, the myth is the same: do a great job, get rewarded. The reality? “Your job is actually to be friends with your boss,” Dillian says. Relationships drive outcomes more than talent. He wishes he knew that at 27.

For all the talk of markets and books, the real thread is authenticity. Jared writes and speaks in his own voice, even if it costs. He never sought permission to blend finance with autobiography, spirituality with trading tips. He just did it. And in doing so, he gave others (including me) permission to do the same.

Jared’s latest book, Rule 62, is available here.